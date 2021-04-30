Chance of Sancho move to Liverpool will be dependent on Reds doing one thing – Christian Falk

The chance of a potential switch to Anfield for Jadon Sancho will be dependent on Liverpool qualifying for the Champions League.

This is according to Christian Falk, who told BILD (via Sport Witness) that the transfer in question would be highly unlikely – even more so without the Reds cementing a top four spot.

“Klopp/Sancho has been around for a while now, and of course, everyone would have loved it to play out like that, but to Liverpool, this summer is not feasible,” the Bundesliga journalist said. “Of course, they can still get in the Champions League, but if they miss out, they will miss out on extra income, so I say that will be nixed this summer.”

Most sides in the Premier League top six would undeniably jump at the opportunity to bring a talent of the Borussia Dortmund star’s calibre to the English top-flight.

Regardless of whether or not Liverpool make the top four, however, it’s difficult to see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning a move of around the £100m mark where the need is not fundamentally pressing.

That’s not to say that we don’t need a new forward – as far as reports have made clear, the position is a priority for the German – but it’s an addition to bolster the ranks rather than fill a glaring gap.

The recruitment team will, more realistically, be considering targets under the £50m mark, either from teams outside of the top five European leagues (*cough cough* Patson Daka *cough cough*) or one lower down the table in such divisions.

