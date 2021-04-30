Christian Falk issues transfer update on Konate to Liverpool

Renowned journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that Ibrahima Konate’s reported move to Liverpool remains very much in the works.

Speaking to Bild (via Sport Witness), the German explained that the Frenchman’s release clause is yet to be activated but that a deal is being arranged.

“Bild journalist Christian Falk is the one keeping this story alive, explaining the deal ‘is in the pipeline’, explaining the ‘agent is working hard on it’,” Tom Coast wrote.

“The clause is still there to be activated, and while the deal is ‘not confirmed’, the reporter feels it’s all ‘going very quickly now’.

“The RB Leipzig players had the week off last week, which is when there were ‘supposed to have been very close talks and negotiations’, thus suggesting this could be done sooner rather than later.”

With Champions League qualification far from being a certainty for the next campaign, the signing of the highly-rated Bundesliga defender would be a remarkable piece of business ahead of the summer window.

At 21-years-old, the centre-half is far from the finished article, though boasts a talent ceiling that some believe to be higher than his RB Leizpig teammate Dayot Upamecano.

Should we complete the transfer, the future of our backline is looking very promising with Joe Gomez, aged 23, likewise expected to grow at the club.

