‘If it means moving away, so be it…’ Liverpool winger eyes future away from Anfield

Harry Wilson made his Liverpool debut in Jurgen Klopp’s first full season in charge.

He made his Wales debut in 2013…

How crazy does that sound, now?

But eight years later, in 2021, he’s still a prospect who hasn’t quite forged himself a path anywhere, despite promising at various loan clubs throughout.

This term, Wilson has been at Cardiff in the Championship, scoring just four goals as his stock has fallen.

In 2018/19, on loan at Derby, he plundered 18 goals – but Liverpool didn’t sell him and now we’ll get nowhere near the fee we would’ve at the end of that campaign from various potential suitors.

Wilson himself feels he needs a switch now, and we don’t blame the lad.

“I feel my senior career has been elsewhere so far,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“150-200 appearances deep now and only a couple have been at Liverpool.

“The club will always be close to my heart, but if it means moving away to further my career then so be it.”

He’s got talent and a wand of a left-foot, but he doesn’t affect the game enough to ever play a role in Klopp’s Liverpool side.

Klopp needs brave, direct, fast attackers, and Wilson is best over a dead-ball – not at manically winning it back or playing on the counter.

We’re not sure how much he’ll cost this summer, but a Championship team will likely still take a punt. If you were one of their sporting directors, though, you’d just try and take him on loan again, wouldn’t you?