Jota identifies one thing Liverpool must change in the second-half of games to improve results

Diogo Jota has called for the club to put an end to the recent run of “passive” peformances in the second-half of games as the club fights to secure Champions League football for the next season.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the former Wolves star referenced the side’s two disappointing prior draws, where the Reds lost four points collectively after conceding late in the clashes.

“Yeah, it was a big, big disappointment. We all felt it like a defeat, speaking for me, but I think it was pretty much everyone’s feeling as well,” the 24-year-old said.

“For example, the last two games at half-time we were winning 1-0, like Wolves. But the difference against Wolves was that we won at the end.

“In these two games we conceded, we played not-so-good second halves and we conceded. Then everything feels bad.

“Now this is the final third of the season and we know the results are the most important thing, so we need to avoid being so passive in the second halves because we need the results.”

A blunt edge up top seems entirely out of a character for a team that tore its way through the opposition in the last two campaigns to secure a Champions League trophy and the return of the Premier League title after a 30-year-wait.

Nonetheless, this has been the reality of our campaign since long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ripped out a vital organ in Jurgen Klopp’s machine.

Defensive concerns have undeniably played a part, not to mention the loss of our towering Dutchman’s pivotal contributions to forward play, though our deficiencies in front of goal have become a recurring theme in recent times that we can ill afford at this stage of the season.

