Jurgen Klopp makes interesting transfers claim as Champions League qualification hangs in the balance

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that a lack of Champions League football next term won’t fundamentally change Liverpool’s transfer plans for the summer.

The Reds are due to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, being in desperate need of three points to keep the pressure on their top four competitors.

Klopp asked if Champions League qualification will affect #LFC's transfer plans: "I don't think so, really. If we cannot make that, it's not good, but I don't think it will change anything. The situation is difficult before, it will be difficult after." — David Lynch (@dmlynch) April 30, 2021

With only four points separating the club from Chelsea in fourth, qualifying for Europe’s premier competition still remains a numerical possibility, though the reigning Premier League champions can ill afford another slack performance.

As Jurgen Klopp mentioned in his pre-match presser, there’s rarely ever a right time to come up against an opponent.

Though, the players must find it within themselves to overcome the lack of a decisive edge up top and a passive approach to the second-half if we are to have any hope of securing Champions League football next term.

Fortunately, it would appear that, at least from the perspective of the upcoming transfer window, we wouldn’t suffer a great deal, however, one might imagine signings to be curtailed if the potential demand of European football on the squad ceases to remain a factor.

Until we know otherwise, making the heralded top four spots must remain a priority, as we hope to bolster the squad ahead of what we hope will be a far more competitive campaign on our end next season.

