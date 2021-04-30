Liverpool could lose some fans for final game of the season following major announcement from PL chief executive

Liverpool could be set to lose up to 500 spots for the Anfield faithful upon the return of fans to grounds for the final game of the season, as Richard Masters announced that some away supporters could be allowed in.

This comes from The Times, which reports that the Premier League’s chief executive informed clubs by letter of the government’s intention to allow for a partial relaxation on the ban against fan attendance beyond 17th of May.

Given that we’ll be playing against Crystal Palace at a partially-filled Anfield as it is, it will no doubt be a shame for up to 500 seats to be given away to our opposition.

That being said, were it the other way around, we’ve no doubt the players and manager – not to mention the fanbase – would be gutted to miss out on an opportunity for support as the visiting side.

Having seen the impact 2,000 fans alone made at L4, when spectators were first allowed back into the stadiums in December, the idea of quintupling this figure is enough to incite a riot of goosebumps after having gone so long with the stands unfilled.

The only stickler to consider, of course, is whether it is well-advised to encourage travel for games while variants of the Covid virus are still active across the country.

