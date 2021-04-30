Liverpool joined by another rival in race for €25m Premier League star’s signature – report

Manchester City are reportedly set to join Liverpool and Manchester United in any attempts to lure Raphinha from Leeds United in the upcoming summer window.

This comes from journalist Gianluigi Longari (via Sport Witness), with the Reds now in at least a three-horse race for the signing of the talented Brazilian.

With Jurgen Klopp having allegedly identified the forward position as being a key area in need of addressing in the upcoming transfer window, the 24-year-old is a more than ideal target.

Registering 12 goal contributions this term, the former Rennes man, valued at €25m (according to Transfermarkt), has enjoyed an impressive maiden season in the Premier League.

Considering that the forward’s contract runs until 2024, however, there is the possibility to contend with that we could be priced out of a potential move, particularly with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester outfit likely to join the fray.

It’s one to keep an eye on, nonetheless, with Raphinha’s experience in the English top-flight an added benefit to the side that manages to secure his signature, if a move away from West Yorkshire is arrangeable.

