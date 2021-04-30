Liverpool not giving up on defender, despite flop debut season

Kostas Tsimikas and Ben Davies – two transfers that have left us at EOTK scratching our heads this season.

The first was signed to cover Andy Robertson at left-back, but to this point, has played just five minutes of Premier League football all season.

The latter has yet to kick a ball for Liverpool in any competition and it’s looking more and more likely that he never will – despite being given the big welcome by the club upon his January deadline day arrival.

We can’t see Davies sticking around – how can he? – when Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are coming back – along with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from Rb Leipzig…

But Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos says Tsimikas is staying, as the below tweet shows:

No sign at the moment that Tsimikas is going to leave #LFC . He is 100% focus on #LiverpoolFC #Tsimikas — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) April 29, 2021

Maybe with a settled backline that includes elite defenders, Jurgen Klopp will be more willing to deploy rotated fullbacks, as Neco Williams has barely got a sniff behind Trent Alexander-Arnold on the other side, either.

Still, Robbo has looked shattered this calendar year, and it’s no surprise – he plays every minute for club and country. We’d have thought Tsimikas would have got at least a handful of starts by now.