(Photos) Rumoured new Liverpool home kit shown off with new angles

It’s still as of yet unconfirmed whether the fanbase has been handed a glimpse into the future with Nike’s rumoured home kit for Liverpool for the 2021/22 season.

Fresh images have been released, following an initial leak yesterday, with shots capturing the kit in full from the front and a partial close-up of the back.

In line with prior images, the black, white and red collar design has been shifted to the back of the shirt, with the front mirroring the lighter, pink trimmings on the sleeves.

It’s one that’s sure to keep dividing the fanbase, particularly until we see a final version (if the leaked kit bears even a vague resemblance to the finished product) in the flesh.

You can catch the pictures below, courtesy of @coultaton: