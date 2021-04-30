Ralph Hasenhuttl speaks about dropping Taki Minamino and Liverpool’s response

Taki Minamino hasn’t played for Southampton in six weeks, meaning the exciting start to his loan spell has gone sour.

He scored goals v Newcastle and Chelsea, but then suffered an injury and has not been able to win his spot back in the side.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has claimed Liverpool are ok with how Taki has so far done at St. Mary’s, promising the Japanese international will get more chances before the season is up.

“We had communications this week, somebody here in our club to take a look at him, we discussed his position, discussed his development, and they were absolutely not unhappy,” the manager told reporters (via the Liverpool Echo).

“He has got a lot of time to play so far.

“He’s not had so much in the last two games, but I’m sure in the last six games he will also get chances to play.

“He is training well, he is a good part of the team, he is a professional player, good mentality, good character.

“I’m sure that he will get a lot more minutes to play until the end of the season and then we will look at what we do.”

Taki might come and take a role as a sub again next season, but we’d be mightily surprised now if he ever properly made the Anfield grade.

He’s 26-years-old and on Southampton’s bench. To get in our side, you have to be world-class – and an upgrade on the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Both those names are enduring tough seasons, but Jurgen Klopp won’t give up on them yet and will instead purchase more competition for their positions – likely pushing Minamino further down the pecking order.