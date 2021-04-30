(Video) Virgil van Dijk’s latest Insta post gets all the Dutch lot talking

Memphis Depay, Nigel de Jong, Gini Wijnaldum and Matthijs de Ligt all piled on to comment on Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk’s latest Instagram video, which shows the giant Liverpool centre-back training outside at Kirkby.

They all want the skipper back for the Euros, and understandably so – but at EOTK – we’re more worried about next term and making sure van Dijk is in perfect condition to start pre-season…

If his body is totally prepared for this summer’s international competition, then fine – but how will it be – after no football since October?

Surely he needs to be eased back in – via friendlies this summer rather than high stakes games in the Euros.

We want him to stay away, but we’ll see what happens.