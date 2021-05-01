Liverpool in discussions with Brighton over £35m deal for potential Wijnaldum replacement – Sunday World

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma for the upcoming summer window.

This comes from Sunday World, with the publication claiming that a potential deal to the tune of £35m is being discussed

“Bissouma was asked about his links with Liverpool earlier this week, but he has insisted he is focused on finishing the season with before considering his future,” Kevin Palmer wrote. “Liverpool are expected to focus on signing players with youthful potential rather than proven performers, with the signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konaté set to fit into that criteria.”

The Malian midfielder, touted by many as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement, has been Brighton’s strongest performer this term, as Graham Potter’s men look to avoid the drop from the Premier League.

With Jurgen Klopp often favouring players who can grow with the club (though there are exceptions) rather than a finished product, so to speak, the 24-year-old would certainly match the specifications for the ideal target at Anfield.

Given how integral a role our No.5 has played in our successes in recent years, the gap that will be left by his likely departure come the season end is one we can afford to ignore only at our peril.

Coming with Premier League pedigree and being at the perfect age to develop whilst demonstrating some initial maturity to fit within the starting-XI, Bissouma could be more than ideal to solve one of our biggest, upcoming transfer conundrums.

