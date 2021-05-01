Liverpool may part ways with €38m star to boost summer transfer funds – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering putting Naby Keita in the shop window this summer to help boost the transfer kitty for the upcoming summer window, as reported by Sunday World.

The Guinean midfielder has enjoyed limited minutes on the pitch since a disastrous outing against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, which saw Jurgen Klopp hook him before the half-time whistle.

“Liverpool are preparing to allow a host of star names to leave Anfield this summer, with a key target now in their sights as they eye up midfield replacements,” Kevin Palmer wrote. “With Georginio Wijnaldum is close to agreeing a deal to sign for Barcelona, sundayworld.com have been told that Naby Keita may also be made available for transfer as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to boost his transfer fund.”

If a sale close to the No.8’s value of €38m (according to Transfermarkt) could be arranged, it would certainly enable us to cover much of the reported fee for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma – a potential target heavily linked with making an Anfield switch.

Having been blighted by injury since first making the move to Merseyside in 2018, the 26-year-old has shown flashes of the brilliance that led many fans to believe the club had filled the titan-sized chasm left by Steven Gerrard’s departure.

However, we’ve yet to see the former RB Leipzig star truly hit a consistent run of games for the club, which may suggest that we’ll look to recoup as much value from Keita as we can, especially with his contract set to expire in two years.

