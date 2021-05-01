Liverpool tie could be delayed or postponed if Manchester United fears over anti-Glazer protests come to pass – ESPN

Manchester United are reportedly fearful of their upcoming clash with Liverpool being postponed or delayed if supporters protesting against the Glazers block the team coaches from entering into Old Trafford on Sunday.

This claim comes from ESPN, ahead of the tie, with it being expected that over 10,000 fans will show up to the protests in question.

The uproar against the Red Devils’ American owners follows the side’s involvement, alongside Liverpool and several members of the Premier League ‘big six’, in the failed European Super League.

Given how it’s become blatantly clear that the players and staff, at club level, have had nothing to do with the proposed breakaway league, the notion that fans could look to disrupt the game seems questionable.

While we at the EOTK fully support the protests against the ownerships of the teams in question, delaying a game wouldn’t necessarily harm the prospects of the Glazers.

There must, of course, be consequences, however, it’s difficult to find a solution that actually targets those responsible without also punishing the club staff and supporters as a byproduct.

A change in ownership models has been proposed, with the Bundesliga’s 50+1 fan-led model being strongly touted, which would go some way to addressing the imbalance in the sport.

