New report claims Bundesliga star’s €35m Anfield move all but guaranteed as defender begins house hunting in Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate is reportedly house hunting in Liverpool, with a potential switch to the Merseyside-based club in the works.

This comes from Anfield Central, with the publication claiming that the Frenchman’s move to England is all but guaranteed at this current point in time.

The Reds’ struggles this term – feeding from long-term injuries sustained by key defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – have evidently played a part in the recruitment team’s efforts to bring in another quality option in the backline.

With Joel Matip proving to be an unreliable figure in the back four, as far as fitness issues are concerned, it’s absolutely imperative that we act to bolster our options in the event of our first-choice partnership becoming unavailable once more.

We have to imagine that such an eventuality would be high up on the list of ‘most unlikely events to repeat themselves’, however, it’s certainly healthy to take precautions, not to mention look after the future of the defence to boot.

With Joe Gomez and Konate both under the age of 24, Jurgen Klopp could very well mould the future of the heart of our defence over the course of his remaining contract with the club.

