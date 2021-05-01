New report explains how integral Jurgen Klopp is to LFC’s revenue generation

Jurgen Klopp is an integral part of Liverpool’s revenue generation, with the German’s presence at the club helping secure a number of sponsorships, as reported by Football Insider.

Having brought back the Premier League title to Anfield after a 30-year wait, not to mention the Champions League, it’s no surprise that the former Dortmund boss is a highly attractive figure for brands, as the side secured £217m in commercial revenue from the last financial year.

“Liverpool is a very attractive brand. It has the history and heritage from the Shankly and Paisley era,” Kieran Maguire wrote.

“Jurgen Klopp is a big asset in terms of negotiating deals because he is a brand in his own right.

“On the back of that, the club has managed to leverage new sponsorship deals.

“If you are a commercial sponsor, you want your product next to the trophies he’s delivered. People will pay a premium for that.”

READ MORE: Price tag of Serie A hotshot forward Liverpool are reportedly targeting revealed – report

With the German’s future at the club having been cast under doubt following FSG’s failed attempt to involve us in the breakaway Super League, this latest report has only served to further entrench why we should be doing absolutely everything we can to hold on to him.

The 53-year-old has committed himself to his contract prior to the contentious reveal of our involvement in the European Super League, and we’d imagine that he will hold to that promise.

While we discuss the importance of certain players – prospects, current squad members and potential targets – we have to emphasise that the most important individual in Liverpool remains the manager.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox