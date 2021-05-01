Price tag of Serie A hotshot forward Liverpool are reportedly targeting revealed – report

Rumoured Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic has been valued at €60m according to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini in TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness).

Our reported interest in the forward, who has scored 13 goals in the Serie A since the turn of the year, follows an update from EOTK editor Jordan Chamberlain, who stated that the Reds have made enquiries.

A report from Sport Mediaset has claimed that the Fiorentina hotshot very much remains in the picture as a potential signing for Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead of the summer window.

With Bobby Firmino’s and Sadio Mane’s form being shunted under the microscope of late, the need for a new forward in the upcoming transfer window becomes increasingly pressing with every game.

While the latter’s downturn in performances could potentially be rectified, there is a growing sense among those close to the club that the former Hoffenheim star’s days in Merseyside are numbered.

The signing of Diogo Jota last year certainly proved that we can benefit by injecting a fresh face in the front-three.

At the very least, given the demands on our famous frontline this term, with Mane, Firmino and Salah missing only six league games between them, it certainly couldn’t hurt to have an extra option to take the burden off our favoured forwards.

