Salah drops hint over Liverpool future in contract extension update

Mo Salah has hinted that he wishes to remain at Liverpool with his latest comments in response to questions over a potential new contract, as reported by the Echo.

The former Roma star explained that an extension has yet to be discussed with him, with his current terms not set to expire until the summer of 2023.

“No one is talking to me about anything, I can’t say much about that,” the Egyptian said.

“No one at the club talked to me about anything, so I don’t know.

“I want to win a Premier League again. I want to win a Champions League again.

“It is a great thing to win and I want to win it again and again. It is part of our job to win trophies.”

With speculation over the 28-year-old continuing to rage on, his choice of words does seem to suggest (albeit, slightly tenuously) – unless a switch to another Premier League club is desired – that he sees his future lying with Liverpool.

Having been treated to a wealth of trophies over the last three seasons (our current campaign aside), there are arguably few other sides in world football that could offer the forward a better chance of winning silverware in the coming years.

The front-three is, nonetheless, in need of a shakeup in the summer window, however, considering his performances this term, we’d doubt that his position is in any genuine danger, with Jurgen Klopp likely keen to keep a hold of our No.11 for as long as possible.

