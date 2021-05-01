(Video) Carragher makes big claim over Liverpool’s front-three; compares transfer needs to Manchester United’s

Jamie Carragher has advised his former club to “break up” their forward line in the summer, comparing the Reds’ needs in the upcoming transfer window to those of rivals Manchester United.

The famous front-three options of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino have served Liverpool extremely well over the course of the last four seasons, yielding Jurgen Klopp’s men two major trophies in the Champions League and the long-awaited Premier League title.

Signing Diogo Jota last year was the perfect example of how the German could inject some fresh impetus up top, with the Portuguese’s injury in the middle of the campaign serving to prove the Sky Sports pundit’s point.

That being said, it’s difficult to determine exactly how the traditional frontline should be broken up – does Klopp look to integrate new signings to add extra firepower? Or does the Liverpool boss go bold and look to recoup a huge fee for one of his misfiring forwards?

