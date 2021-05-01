(Video) Harry Wilson scores two free-kicks and an excellent lob to complete Cardiff hat-trick

Harry Wilson scored a remarkable hat-trick to help Cardiff on to a 4-0 thumping of Birmingham.

The Liverpool loanee registered two curling freekicks and an excellent lob past shotstopper Zach Jeacock to take his tally for the season up to seven goals.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive loan spell in the Championship, however, few expect the Welshman to work his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, particularly with the German reportedly keen to further bolster his forward options in the summer.

With fellow loanee Harvey Elliott likewise attracting plaudits for his loan performances for Blackburn Rovers, it seems highly likely that the young Englishman will be favoured over Wilson if a spot should open up in the first-team squad.

Nonetheless, it’s another applaudable outing for the winger who could very well earn a sizeable fee for the club as we look to boost our transfer kitty for the upcoming window.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of bluestv and Sky Bet:

Harry Wilson yine acayip bir gol atmış 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JjmW4wtewI — Liverpool Türkiye (@LFC_TR) May 1, 2021

Un petit coup-franc sympa, un doublé et surtout, un 6e but pour Harry Wilson cette saison avec Cardiff ! #LFCpic.twitter.com/zFeQEVQOmH — Liverpool 🇫🇷 (@RedsFrance) May 1, 2021