(Video) Highly rated starlets Musialowski & Balagizi combine with great dribbles before netting in U18s FA Youth Cup

Mateusz Musialowski and James Balagizi were caught combining brilliantly in Liverpool U18s 3-1 victory over Arsenal U18s in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals to bolster the lead.

The latter showed great strength to keep possession in midfield despite pressure before carrying the ball into the opposition half and laying it into the path of the advancing young Pole.

The 17-year-old completely wrong-footed Arsenal youngster Alex Kirk with a change of direction before finishing cooly past the keeper to put Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side firmly in control of proceedings in the second-half.

