(Video) Paul Merson makes big Liverpool prediction ‘if Van Dijk plays every game next season’

Paul Merson has tipped Liverpool to challenge for the title next season, if injured star Virgil van Dijk “plays every game”, on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.

The former Arsenal midfielder suggested that it could be a “coin toss” as to who wins the Premier League next term with the Dutchman back in contention for the starting-XI.

With the Reds’ form having slipped down the gutter following the long-term injury sustained last year by the No.4, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp’s men have greatly missed the presence of their defensive colossus at the back.

Given how central a role Van Dijk plays beyond his defensive duties – helping the club play a high line to put more pressure on the opposition, not to mention his diagonal balls – the return of the 29-year-old would feel like (if the cliche can be forgiven) a new signing.

