Ian Wright backs Liverpool to get result against Manchester United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed Liverpool to walk away from Old Trafford this weekend with a win and all three points.

The reigning Premier League champions are in desperate need of posting a good result amid the fight for the top four spots.

With Chelsea and Leicester City both battling for silverware in the late stages of the season, a win against Manchester United could very well put Liverpool back in the conversation for next season’s Champions League.

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, as cited by MSN.com, Wright believes the Reds will get the job done against their bitter-most rivals this weekend.

“Even though you’d have to say Manchester United are going to make the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to win a trophy,” he said.

“I think that’s going to be in the forefront of his mind so I’m going with Liverpool. I think it’s vitally important for Liverpool to win the game because they need to get themselves back in the Champions League race.

“It’s good there’s so much on this game because there’s been a few draws recently and sometimes it hasn’t lived up to the hype. I think this one has got the potential to be very good.”

Naturally, we hope Wright is, well… right – and Liverpool are able to pick up three points this weekend.

With just five games left to play, including the clash with United, the Reds will be desperate to get a win under their belts for the final stretch.