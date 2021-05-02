Jamie Carragher compares Manchester United protest to a ‘night out with mates’

Jamie Carragher has compared the protest organised by over a hundred Manchester United fans to a “night out with mates”.

Police were called to Old Trafford to disperse supporters who had gathered at the stadium to demonstrate against the Glazers, with the former Liverpool defender keen to emphasise that the actions of the majority were largely “peaceful”.

“We can only speak about what we saw. Do we want fans storming stadiums left right and centre and getting games called off? No we don’t,” the former Liverpool defender said.

“I’m not going to sit here and criticise Man United fans because I’m Liverpool.

“Two weeks ago fans came together. There will always be idiots who get involved.

“I think it’s a good thing, protesting not being happy at what’s happened at the club.

“There will always be someone who takes it too far – not just in a protest. That’s a night out with mates. There’s always someone who does something stupid.

“We’ve lost a game of football but I almost accept that. I’m sure that [trouble] will dominate the news. It happens to fans all the time. One clip goes everywhere and there are lots of other people doing good things.

“I don’t want to see other supporters scoring points against Manchester United fans. The majority of Man Utd supporters were peaceful.”

While the comparison will undoubtedly attract a few chuckles, Carragher is completely correct to suggest that the actions of a few will be used to tar the remainder and risks sweeping the message being sent to the owners under the rug.

The temptation to lambast those demonstrating this afternoon will be considerable, particularly given the selective reporting and enhanced focus on some of the more disruptive elements of the protest.

However, it’s absolutely fundamental that we do not let the core message behind the protest be lost under all the white noise – the Glazers, not to mention the other owners involved in plans to form a breakaway league, should not be handed a free pass.

