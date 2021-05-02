Liverpool loanee backed to play again for Reds after promising loan spell: ‘He is absolute quality’

Mick McCarthy has suggested that Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson could still have a future at Anfield, as reported by the BBC.

The 24-year-old registered a remarkable hat-trick to help Cardiff City secure a 4-0 victory against Birmingham.

“Why could he not go back to Liverpool and play there?” the 62-year-old said.

“He is their player. I’m not going to pick and choose where he should go, but he is absolute quality.

“He is a great pro. Even the first game when he was left out and everybody was shocked, he responded brilliantly.

“That’s what I love about him. His ability and sheer determination to play.

“He is Liverpool’s player and I would love to see him go back and play there.

“But he has been to Hull, Bournemouth, Derby, here. I think he feels he got a raw deal from the Premier League from his time at Bournemouth, because they got relegated and almost like it reflects badly on him.

“It shouldn’t do. I saw him play for them. I sincerely hope [the Premier League] is where he is next year because that’s where he deserves to be.”

The Wales international is an undeniably talented player, though with Liverpool’s famous front-three to compete with – not to mention Diogo Jota, and whoever the club brings in during the summer window – it’s difficult to see him staking a claim for a spot next season.

With us being likely to capitalise on player sales come the season end to support our purchases, we’d be surprised to see Wilson avoid the transfer chop.

Taking into account our deficiencies up top this term, the winger’s numbers won’t have justified the side taking a punt on him, with it being expected that Michael Edwards and the recruitment team will have a more clinical finisher in their sights.

