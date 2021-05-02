Liverpool football club has released a statement on liverpoolfc.com expressing its support for the decision to postpone the tie with Manchester United.

The clash had initially been delayed beyond the 4:30 PM kickoff, with a postponement later announced following the demonstrations that occurred at Old Trafford.

“Liverpool Football Club was in full agreement with the decision to postpone today’s fixture as a result of ongoing events at Old Trafford and the surrounding area,” the club said.

“It is our position that public safety must be the number one factor in any such decision, with the ability to provide a secure environment for the participants, staff and officials being a particular priority. “It was clearly not possible for this to be guaranteed today due to a situation which escalated rapidly. “We will continue to have dialogue with Manchester United, the Premier League and the local authorities to find a suitable date to reschedule. “As soon as we have this information we will update our supporters accordingly.” READ MORE: Jamie Carragher compares Manchester United protest to a ‘night out with mates’

It’s as of yet unclear whether the meeting between the two Premier League outfits will be moved to the near future.

With a great deal hanging in the balance, as Manchester City could have been crowned champions had Liverpool secured all three points in Manchester, there will undoubtedly be a certain degree of keenness to get the fixture underway as soon as possible.

Considering the impending nature of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s second-leg clash with Roma in the Europa League, however, it’s difficult to see the match being moved to the 4th or 5th if a slot can’t be arranged for tomorrow.

As such, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the tie delayed till mid-May potentially, particularly given the Red Devils’ congested fixture schedule.

