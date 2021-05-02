Liverpool supporters’ group to meet with CEO Billy Hogan after ESL fiasco

Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly are due to meet with the club’s CEO Billy Hogan this week in the aftermath of the European ‘Super League’ fiasco.

Thankfully, the Reds pulled out of the elitist breakaway tournament and are now beginning to lick the wounds they created for themselves.

Spirit of Shankly polled their members on what their approach should be after the dust had settled, and the general consensus was to engage with the club to patch things up.

In a post on Reddit, they described the meeting with Hogan as an ‘encouraging first step’ by Liverpool to restore fans’ faith. Take a look below.

MORE: Dortmund have ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Liverpool-linked superstar

While we believe FSG shot themselves in the foot (again) with the decision to get into bed with the other mega-clubs involved with the so-called ‘Super League’, meeting with groups such as the Spirit of Shankly is a stride in the right direction.

Matter of fact – Liverpool’s owners aren’t prefect, but in a world where unethical oil tycoons are buying up teams, the Reds could do a lot worse and we should try to patch things up.