Liverpool v Manchester United clash delayed ‘on safety grounds’

Liverpool’s Premier League tie with Manchester United has been officially delayed “on safety grounds”, with a new kickoff time yet to be specified.

This update comes from BBC Sport, following news of a number of Red Devils supporters having infiltrated Old Trafford to stage protests against the Glazers.

Manchester United v Liverpool has been delayed on safety grounds. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 2, 2021

Fans across the Premier League have been left infuriated following an attempt by the Glazers and the other ‘big six’ owners to form a closed Super League, with the demonstrations at the Theatre of Dreams the latest in what will likely be a long line of public outbursts of discontent.

Given how fans have become increasingly inconsequential in their clubs, at least as far as those at the top see them, with the European Super League the latest PR disaster signifying how poorly supporters are valued, the resulting outburst of frustration is more than understandable.

It will be interesting to see what comes out of the planned meeting between the Spirit of Shankly supporters group and Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan, with FSG likely to be keeping one eye on the protests occurring in Manchester.

Ideally, we’d love to see the fans’ concerns acknowledged and taken into account in future decision-making, at the absolute least, with some integration of supporters at the board level in the long term.

