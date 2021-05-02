Liverpool v Manchester United clash officially postponed – BBC

Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United, which had been scheduled for 4:30 PM this afternoon, has been postponed, as claimed by former Reds star Stan Collymore (and supported by the BBC).

The 50-year-old released the announcement on his Twitter account, stating: “Premier League executives, club officials, match officials all understand the game is postponed.”

BREAKING MATCH POSTPONED — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

BREAKING Premier League executives, club officials, match officials all understand the game is postponed. Waiting on anything regarding reschedule time and date. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

The has been supported by the clubs, with Manchester United having released a statement, according to the BBC, confirming the postponement of the tie in question.

“Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” the Premier League outfit confirmed.

“Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.

“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

“However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”

This follows demonstrations at Old Trafford, with supporters having broken into the ground to protest against the Glazers.

The protesters have since been cleared from the stadium, though it is entirely possible that the clash could have been called off if fans were present inside the players’ changing rooms, due to fear of COVID-19 contamination.

Though the actions of those few who have damaged equipment at the ground should be criticised, the message being sent to the ownership is one that fans across the Premier League will largely support in light of the ‘big six’ sides’ involvement in plans to form a breakaway league.

With fans continuing to have little say in how their clubs are run, we’re certainly supportive of the idea of more accountability for those at the top, not to mention the greater representation of supporters at the board level.

