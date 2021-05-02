Liverpool v Manchester United referee turned away putting tie in serious doubt – Sky Sports

Liverpool’s impending clash with Manchester United has been placed in serious doubt, with it being reported that the referee has been turned away following the staging of protests at Old Trafford.

This comes from Sky News, who suggest that it may be a struggle to get the demonstrators under control within the next 90 minutes – an hour before the tie is supposed to start, at the time of writing.

BREAKING: @SkySportsNews is reporting that the Manchester United v Liverpool match referee has been turned away from Old Trafford where a protest against the Glazer family is taking place. Read more here: https://t.co/RdVLmjdj27 pic.twitter.com/XI66UZOiEt — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2021

The protest actions at the club’s ground follow the owners’, the Glazers, attempt to introduce the side to a breakaway European Super League, a move that was reversed following a severe backlash from supporters of the Premier League big six.

Though there is a strong possibility that the actions of the Red Devils’ supporters involved in the demonstrations may very well result in the fixture being delayed or, potentially, called off altogether, we can certainly understand the level of anger felt by fans against the ownership.

If protests such as this can lead to change in the sport and, most importantly, the supporters being given a stronger say in the decision-making of the club, then a delayed game is certainly a cost worth bearing.

