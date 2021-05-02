Liverpool v Manchester United team news confirmed; tie in doubt as protesters gather at Old Trafford

The Liverpool team selection for the upcoming tie with Manchester United has dropped, with Jurgen Klopp having made a few changes.

Nathaniel Phillips has handed the German a timely boost with his return to the backline beside Ozan Kabak with the usual suspects lining up in defence ahead of No.1 Alisson Becker.

The Englishman’s availability has enabled Fabinho to return to his favoured midfield spot as part of a cultured, yet robust, midfield comprised of Thiago Alcantara and the seemingly immortal James Milner.

The Reds’ famous front-three have been given the nod up top, with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Bobby Firmino all selected.

It’s not, as of yet, clear whether the clash will go ahead, following the arrival of protesters inside Old Trafford, with some reports claiming that the meeting has been delayed.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of the Echo: