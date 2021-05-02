Manchester United release statement as Liverpool clash called off

The biggest game in the Premier League calendar has been called off, following protests by Manchester United supporters at Old Trafford.

Liverpool were due to go up against the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon, but fans of the home side gained access to the stadium before kick-off.

Both teams remained in their hotels, awaiting to hear if the game would go ahead.

Just over an hour after the match was slated to begin, Manchester United released a statement confirming the postponement of the fixture.

“Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” the statement read, as per Sky Sports.

“Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.

MORE: Dortmund have ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Liverpool-linked superstar

“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

“However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”