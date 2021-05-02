(Photo) Jurgen Klopp watches on as Musialowski scores in 3-1 win for LFC U18s

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was in attendance at Anfield on Friday night as the U18s dumped Arsenal out of the FA Youth Cup.

Mateusz Musialowski was – yet again – on target as the Reds registered a 3-1 result, but fellow starlets James Balagizi, Max Woltman and James Norris also impressed.

With Klopp in the stands, the youngsters can know they will have caught the eye of the boss.

And with any luck, a few of the lads could be included in some of the pre-season matches this summer.

