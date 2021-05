Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, currently on loan at Porto, scored a lovely goal over the weekend.

The Portuguese giants were up against Famalicao in the league and edged past them 3-2, with the help of the Serbia international.

To put his side 3-1 ahead on the night, Grujic met a cross from deep with a glorious header.

In the video below you can see the strike, which does bear some resemblance to that of a Cristiano Ronaldo headed effort.

Take a look at the video below – via Sport TV.