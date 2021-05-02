(Video) Manchester United fans occupy Old Trafford in anti-Glazer protest; impending Liverpool clash in doubt

Hundreds of Manchester United supporters have broken into Old Trafford to protest against the club’s owners, the Glazers, as captured in a clip.

This follows the severe backlash suffered in response to the Americans’ involvement of the Manchester-based outfit in plans to form a breakaway Super League, with all the Premier League ‘big six’ sides having since withdrawn.

The protest has put the impending tie, scheduled for 4:30 pm, between Liverpool and the Red Devils in doubt, with the team buses still reportedly staying put, at the time of writing.

Given the fanbase’s historically difficult relationship with the Glazer family, it’s of little surprise that the owners’ latest PR disaster has tipped supporters over the edge.

