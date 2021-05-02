(Video) Police kettling Manchester United protesters outside Old Trafford as Liverpool clash delayed

A clip has surfaced on Twitter, courtesy of The Athletic reporter Carl Anka, showing the police kettling protesters away from Old Trafford.

Hundreds of demonstrators had broken into the ground over an hour ago, at the time of writing, to protest against the club’s owners, the Glazers, following a failed attempt to integrate the side within the proposed European Super League.

The actions of the Manchester United supporters involved has placed the tie in jeopardy, with the kickoff having been officially delayed.

Considering the difficult nature of the relationship between fans and the Premier League outfit’s ownership, the outpouring of discontent from the fanbase is completely understandable in light of the Americans’ recent decision-making.

You can catch the clip below:

