Wild statistic shows Liverpool & Everton have missed fans more than most

Relatively speaking, Liverpool have endured a torrid season, falling from grace after being crowned Premier League champions last term.

Fans have been mostly absent from games around Europe, but it’s the Reds who have seemingly missed their faithful ’12th man’ more than anyone else.

Well, perhaps Everton are in with a shout too…

The Merseyside duo have dreadful home records this season, with a tweet by Daily Mail journalist Dom King pretty much showing the Reds and Blues have missed their fans more than most.

Everton and Liverpool, combined home record, since January 1 in the Premier League.

P 19 W 2 D 5 L 12

It's a staggering statistic.

Everton have now been beaten eight times at Goodison in the Premier League, only Sheffield United and Fulham have lost more. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) May 1, 2021

MORE: Ian Wright backs Liverpool to get result against Manchester United

The fact Everton are in such a bad rut of form and still managed to get a result against us at Anfield just adds insult to injury.

But, like has been the case for much of this season, it’s somewhat forgettable.

Once fans are able to return to the stands, the game we know and love will be whole once again – and we can’t wait!