Football Insider’s update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star is bad news

Ahead of a potential mega-move this summer, Erling Haaland’s name has been dominating football news headlines in recent months.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in the Borussia Dortmund star, but the Reds are far from on their own.

Manchester City and Chelsea are believed to be ahead of the reigning Premier League champions, as per Football Insider’s latest report.

They claim Liverpool are reluctant to cough up the money it’d take to sign Haaland, which has the Reds lagging behind their domestic rivals.

Just how serious Liverpool’s interest in Haaland actually is remains to be seen, but the above report states club representatives met with the striker’s father Alfe Inge Haaland and agent Mino Raiola last month for talks.

It’s no secret the Reds have struggled for goals this season and the Norway international would certainly be a solution – but with there being a quoted transfer fee of £100 million, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario in which the 20-year-old rocks up at Anfield this summer.

But never say never…