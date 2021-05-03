Former Liverpool player urges fans to ignore Man Utd protests: ‘Don’t get sucked in…’

Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has urged the club’s fans to ignore Manchester United’s protests against their owners.

Some supporters of the Red Devils gained access to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, ultimately causing the biggest fixture in the Premier League calendar to be called off.

Watching on from home, Thompson expressed his views on Twitter, saying those protesting ‘should be careful what you wish for’ and that he hopes Liverpool fans don’t follow suit.

Check out his tweet below.

Be careful what you wish for in wanting new owners at your club hope Liverpool fans don’t get sucked in… FSG have done so much good for @lfc leave @ManUtd fans to it — David Thompson (@77thomo) May 2, 2021

MORE: Jamie Carragher compares Manchester United protest to a ‘night out with mates’

The proposed European ‘Super League’ kicked off a storm among football’s fan-bases, with some of our supporters hanging ant-FSG banners on the gates outside Anfield.

For United fans, their anger had been building up for a while, with the Glazer’s handling of finances being questioned by some – the elitist breakaway league was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Indeed, Liverpool fans should be angry – I expressed as much in a lengthy opinion piece – but the probability of Anfield being stormed is quite slim, especially after the scenes at Old Trafford.