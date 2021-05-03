Liverpool eyeing move for outstanding £11m Bundesliga forward – report

Liverpool are one of several clubs being linked with a move for Wolfsburg forward Josip Brekalo.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who also credit Milan, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid with interest in the Croatia international.

At the age of 22, with over 100 senior appearances to his name, Brekalo has the potential to become an eye-catching star.

Brekalo has been one of Wolsfburg’s best players this season, bagging four goals and three assists, as Die Wolfe sit two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in third place.

Transfermarkt value the wide man at £10.8 million, but the Bundesliga side are likely to ask for more from interested clubs.

Liverpool have shown a need for different attacking options this season, with only Mo Salah reliably totting up the goals – Brekalo could be a good target, but it remains to be seen how concrete the links truly are.