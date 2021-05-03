Liverpool name price for 27-year-old who wants to leave Anfield – Fichajes

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly ready to leave Anfield due to lack of game-time.

That’s according to Fichajes, who claim Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest but will need to sell before they can buy.

The Spanish outlet goes on to state Liverpool have slapped a €20 million (£17.3 million) price tag on Ox.

Jadon Sancho has reportedly attracted the attention of the reigning Premier League champions, and Fichajes boldly claim Dortmund would need to sell the winger (or Erling Haaland) to finance a move for Oxalde-Chamberlain.

If we had any faith in the Spanish outlet, we’d suggest this could be used as an advantage – but we’re not going to do that.

That being said, it’d be no surprise if Ox was in fact eyeing the exit door at Anfield this summer.

The midfielder has managed just ten games this season, a considerable drop-off from the 30 he totted up in 2019/20.

To be fair, Ox did pick up a nasty injury last August which saw him out until New Year – so his lack of chances isn’t solely down to performances – but it’s clear he doesn’t have much of a future at Liverpool as it stands.