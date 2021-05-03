Liverpool to rival European juggernauts for super-starlet, says Football Insider

Liverpool are one of three European juggernauts interested in signing Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Bayern Munich lead the race for the 17-year-old, while Manchester City are also keeping tabs.

Chukwuemeka is the youngest member of Villa’s U23 squad, which speaks to his quality.

Naturally, the West Midlands outfit want to keep the talented midfielder around, and will offer him a new and improved contract once he turns 18 in October.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been snapping up some of the most exciting talents in England in recent years, including Jamal Musiala, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

It’d be true to form if the Bundesliga champions were able to lure Chukwuemeka to the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool also have a habit of picking up some of the brightest gems around, with Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio and Marcelo Pitaluga proof of that.

While Football Insider isn’t the most renowned source around, they do have a have a habit of getting ahead of the curve with some transfers – but please take this report with a pinch of salt.