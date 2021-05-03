Manchester United could face points deduction after Liverpool clash called off

Manchester United could be deducted points after failing to ensure the security of Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

A few hundred home fans gained access to the stadium’s pitch and the fixture was eventually called off – a joint-decision by Liverpool, the Red Devils, GM Police et al.

The Daily Mail report United could face a points deduction after the clash was unable to be played as scheduled.

Citing the Premier League’s handbook, it’s claimed the Red Devils could be hit with sanctions by authorities – deducting points being one of the more extreme options.

For what it’s worth, we at Empire of the Kop would be surprised if Man United were punished in any way.

While possible, it’d be somewhat harsh, given it was a joint-decision made by all parties involved, and not just the home side insisting they’re unable to host the fixture.

If Liverpool had pressed for the game to go ahead, and United refused (as we saw with Juventus and Napoli in Serie A earlier this season), there could be some ground there – but that isn’t what happened.