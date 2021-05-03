Manchester United could force Liverpool to wait for fixture reschedule

Liverpool could be forced to wait for their Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford to be rescheduled.

Because of the fan protests against the club’s ownership, the match was called off before the players had left their hotels.

The problem with rescheduling the fixture is United’s busy calendar for the next few weeks.

As the Red Devils are still competing in the Europa League, their potential mid-week slots are already occupied with Roma and the final in Gdansk – the latter of which is pencilled in.

That means United have two fixtures per week until the end of the Premier League season, posing a rescheduling issue.

The first window of opportunity could be tomorrow (3 May) – but that’ll take away one of the Mancs’ rest days ahead of their semi-final second leg with Roma and would need to be organised rapidly.

Another possibility comes in-between the last two league fixtures of the season (21 May), but that’d mean just one day of rest for both sides ahead of the final game-week.

And lastly, the clash could be played out after the “end” of the season, but that presents another issue as the final matches this term are planned to host supporters for the first time since December.