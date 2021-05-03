Premier League introduces measures to prevent breakaway tournaments after ESL fiasco

The Premier League have confirmed in a statement on their website they’re introducing new measures to prevent breakaway leagues in the future.

Alongside a host of other giant clubs from around the continent, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur proposed the ‘European Super League’ – but their dream was short-lived.

Less than 48 hours after it was announced, the Premier League sides involved pulled out of the plans and it began to collapse.

The Premier League has now announced new measures to ensure the threat of a breakaway league cannot be repeated – these are as follows…

• Additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected

• A new Owners’ Charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to, committing them to the core principles of the Premier League

• Breaches of these rules and the Charter will be subject to significant sanctions

• Enlisting the support of Government to bring in appropriate legislation to protect football’s open pyramid, principles of sporting merit and the integrity of the football community

We at Empire of the Kop welcome the new measures to ensure the integrity of the beautiful game, but will err on the side of caution until the full impact of the charter is fully realised.