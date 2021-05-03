Some fans hijack Liverpool-linked winger’s social media post: ‘See you soon’

A number of Liverpool fans flooded to Jadon Sancho’s latest tweet to share their thoughts on rumours linking the winger with the reigning Premier League champions.

Leah Smith, a freelance football writer who has been spot-on of late, claims the Reds are chasing Manchester United in the race to sign the England star.

Sancho took to Twitter with a video of him skinning a Holstein Kiel defender, but talk in the responses was almost purely about transfer rumours concerning the 21-year-old.

Some Liverpool fans were among the noise, with one boldly stating ‘see you soon‘ and posting a picture of the winger in the Merseyside outfit’s kit.

Come to Liverpool in my opinion pic.twitter.com/2ryWBwXtqt — 🇮🇪 (@AllezAllezAIlez) May 2, 2021

Good job this is my player! pic.twitter.com/jFUwlXgNel — فيرجيل (@SirVvd4) May 2, 2021

Come to Liverpool pal. You can ball out with Millie and Hendo in Europa before you we win it all with you and Mbapz in 2022/23 🔥 — 𝚃𝚃 (@LFCMaxs) May 2, 2021

Anfield is waiting for you mate. Come soon. — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) May 2, 2021

You'd be doing that for Liverpool next season Jadon😉 — Julian (@virgil001x) May 2, 2021

Liverpool have continuously been linked with a move for Sancho, but interest in the Dortmund winger is reportedly high all over.

BILD journalist Christian Falk claims Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the England international and that it’s no secret, but a move to Anfield for the 21-year-old is unlikely.

Liverpool have a hill to climb before the end of the season, with just a handful of games remaining to qualify for the Champions League – a competition which if they miss out on will cost them revenue, and likely have an impact on the club’s behaviour in the summer transfer window.