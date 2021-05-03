Transfer guru doubles down on Liverpool signing 6’4 centre-half

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, famed for his relentless pursuit of relaying transfer news, has doubled down on claims Liverpool will sign RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds have a long-standing interest in the Frenchman and will ‘soon’ complete the deal – a claim which the Sky Sports reporter reiterated over the weekend…

The young Frenchman has already commented on the rumours, joking that he just wanted to be left alone when his phone was “buzzing all over the place” the morning after the news broke in The Athletic.

Speaking in a press conference last month, Konate was asked about the rumours and got giggly in his response. “No, no, no, no. I think I cannot answer this question,” he laughed – as reported by the Echo.

I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know,” he continued, with a wide smirk on his face.

Ibrahima Konate is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe

Liverpool, in a desperate state of affairs with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all injured, signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

But Davies is yet to make his debut for the Reds, while Kabak was signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy – not obligation – so their futures at Anfield remain to be seen.

The news of Konate potentially arriving this summer could have an impact – but for Liverpool, it’s good news, as Jurgen Klopp and co. have been crying out for a new top-class defender since the departure of Dejan Lovren.

