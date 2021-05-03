(Video) Man Utd fan account slams protestors after officer injured: ‘Don’t hurt anyone…’

Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon was called off after protesting fans gained access to the pitch.

As is the case when several hundred people gather in one place – there is bound to be at least one or two idiots.

A video emerged on social media last night of an officer who had sustained a nasty cut under his eye at Old Trafford, and Man United fan account ‘ManUtdReports‘ was quick to condemn the actions of some supporters.

‘Protest but don’t hurt anyone,’ they said – and we at Empire of the Kop can’t agree more.

While it was a shame the biggest game in the Premier League’s calendar was called off, we understand and appreciate how the United fans feel about their owners – and back their right to protest peacefully.