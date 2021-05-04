Agent of Barca star has offered client to Liverpool this summer for crazy £6m bargain

Samuel Umtiti for £6m sounds like an absolute no-brainer, but Liverpool will likely be turning down the opportunity due to the fact we’ve already got Ibrahima Konate in the bag!

Anfield Central state that the agent of Umtiti has spoken to Liverpool and offered us his client, who is out of favour at Barcelona, but the Reds turned down the chance because of the player’s injury record and an incoming Frenchman of our own…

At EOTK, we can reveal to you that the Konate deal is done. It’s over the line, bar the announcement – and the 21-year-old will join the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip next season in fighting for central defensive minutes.

He’s been very injured himself, of course, but the club clearly feel these issues are mostly behind him and won’t continue to plague him going forward.

It’ll be interesting to see if we choose to take up the option on Ozan Kabak as well. The Turk is on loan from Schalke and has been largely quite good – but Michael Edwards will likely try and sign him for less than the £18m originally agreed.