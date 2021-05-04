BVB says there is ‘gentleman’s agreement’ for Jadon Sancho to leave with Liverpool keen on making him ‘superstar of the decade’

There is a big story in Bild today that claims Liverpool and Chelsea could go head to head for Jadon Sancho, who Borussia Dortmund CEO Michael Zorc says is available for transfer this summer…

“We already had a gentlemen’s agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions. He’s been with us for a couple of years. However, this agreement does not exist with Erling [Haaland],” Zorc says.

In the article, Bild say a Covid-discount will be applied to Sancho’s asking price, bringing the required transfer fee down to £72m.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea believe they have the setups required to turn Sancho into the ‘superstar of the decade,’ writes Jorg Weiler – and we can reveal at EOTK that Jurgen Klopp has been keen on the Englishman since he was at Manchester City.

Sancho has not enjoyed the same kind of season as he did in 2019/20, but his talent and potential is otherworldly – and a fresh start in his homeland could be just the thing needed to help him kick on.

We’d worry about our chances though if we were up against Chelsea financially – especially given our latest accounts and the fact we’re likely to miss out on Champions League football next season at their expense.

Perhaps we should have bought from a position of strength in the past two summer windows, instead…